9th Circ. Tells Court To Redo Lead Plaintiff In Nikola Stock Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has found that a district court skirted the lead plaintiff selection process under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act in denying a bid by three petitioners to serve as group lead plaintiff in a consolidated shareholder suit against electric truck maker Nikola Corp. The federal appeals court found in Friday's opinion that the U.S. District Court of Arizona improperly denied a lead plaintiff bid from George Mersho, Vincent Chau and Stanley Karczynski — a trio known as Nikola Investor Group II. The lower court had instead granted a lead plaintiff bid from individual investor Angelo Baio in a...

