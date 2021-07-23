3rd Circ. Says Immigrant Backlog No Excuse For Terse Ruling

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A federal immigration judge's two-sentence, 13-word ruling denying an Ecuadorian man's request for asylum was too terse for the Third Circuit to meaningfully review, and the court's heavy workload was no excuse, the appellate panel said Friday. The immigration judge's "bullet-point" ruling denying Jorge Luis Valarezo-Tirado's claim that he could be subject to torture or violence if removed to Ecuador didn't give the Third Circuit any citations or reasoning to review upon his appeal, the panel said. "The entirety of the IJ's written decision rejecting his claim states: 'R not targeted on account of protected ground. Government is willing to assist,'"...

