Exec. Fired For Posts Equating Mask Reporting To Nazis Sues

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A former director for Massachusetts' Medicaid administration agency launched a state court suit Thursday claiming she was illegally fired for writing Facebook posts comparing the suggestion that people should report others for not wearing masks during the pandemic to the actions of German Nazis. Denise Foley, who until January was the director of internal and external training and communication at MassHealth, said she was fired after she made a comment in her hometown's private Facebook group criticizing a flyer suggesting people should report others for not wearing face masks by comparing it to "what the Nazis did in Germany." According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS