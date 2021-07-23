2nd Circ. OKs $100K Sanction Against 'Copyright Troll'

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld more than $100,000 in sanctions against a New York attorney labeled a "copyright troll," citing the lawyer's "ignominious record" of disciplinary problems. Following a similar ruling last month that affirmed other portions of the penalty against copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz, the appeals court ruled that the entirety of the harsh punishment was warranted. "Given Liebowitz's serious and repeated misconduct, the Appellants here merited sanctions reserved for attorneys and litigants who demonstrate via their actions that unusual measures are required to deter future misbehavior, protect other litigants, and maintain the integrity of the judicial system," U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS