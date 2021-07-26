Zimbabwe Targeted In DC Over $277M Land Reform Award

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A German and Swiss family has enlisted the help of a D.C. federal court in enforcing a more than $277 million arbitral award against Zimbabwe, which family members won after the country seized their land under a controversial program aimed at returning white-owned farmland to the indigenous population. Members of the von Pezold family filed their petition to enforce the award Friday, telling the court that the country hasn't paid a penny of what it owes. The family won the award six years ago after an international tribunal concluded that the country had improperly expropriated the land without compensation. At one...

