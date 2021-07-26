Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zimbabwe Targeted In DC Over $277M Land Reform Award

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A German and Swiss family has enlisted the help of a D.C. federal court in enforcing a more than $277 million arbitral award against Zimbabwe, which family members won after the country seized their land under a controversial program aimed at returning white-owned farmland to the indigenous population.

Members of the von Pezold family filed their petition to enforce the award Friday, telling the court that the country hasn't paid a penny of what it owes.

The family won the award six years ago after an international tribunal concluded that the country had improperly expropriated the land without compensation. At one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!