McKinsey Sued For Opioid Effect On W. Virginia Addicts' Kids

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Consulting giant McKinsey & Co. was hit Friday with a proposed class action in West Virginia federal court over the effect of the opioid epidemic on children of addicts born with narcotics in their system, arguing that the company's illicit marketing of the drugs to their parents caused the children's ongoing medical and socioeconomic challenges. The suit seeks to certify a class of people born in West Virginia after 2002 and under 18, who were diagnosed with opioid withdrawal and whose birth mother used opioids during pregnancy while also possessing a medical prescription for opioids before or during the pregnancy....

