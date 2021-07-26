Challenge To CVR Deal's Details Opens Icahn's Chancery Trial

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Former unitholders of Carl Icahn-affiliated CVR Refining LP worked in court on Monday to show that they had been misinformed about an involuntary buyback alleged to have shortchanged them to the tune of $140 million as a weeklong damages trial opened in Delaware Chancery Court. Jeffrey M. Gorris of Friedlander & Gorris LLP, counsel for the unitholders, quizzed former Icahn Enterprises LP CEO Keith Cozza about a "strange" parent company claim that there was "no prior consideration" of the move shortly before it was triggered, in a video deposition shown early in a court battle over what the unitholders alleged was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS