Aon, Willis Pull Plug On $30B Merger Plan After DOJ Probe

Law360, London (July 26, 2021, 1:36 PM BST) -- Insurance brokers Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson said on Monday that they will withdraw from a $30 billion mega-merger in the face of the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust challenge to the transaction. Aon said it has reached an "impasse" with the U.S. Department of Justice despite signs of progress over a potential settlement agreement. (iStock) Aon said in a joint statement with Willis that it had reached an "impasse" with the DOJ despite signs of progress last week over a potential settlement agreement. The Aon-Willis deal, which was announced in March 2020, would have seen the world's second and third largest insurance...

