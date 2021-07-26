'The Morning Show' Production Co. Hits Chubb With $44M Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The production company behind "The Morning Show" sued Chubb National Insurance for $44 million in coronavirus pandemic-related losses after production of the second season of the hit Apple TV+ show was delayed. The production company behind "The Morning Show" sued Chubb National Insurance Co. for COVID-19-related losses after production of the second season of the Apple TV+ series was delayed. Always Smiling Productions said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday in California that the insurer provided only $1 million in coverage under its policy's civil authority provision, but denied coverage under the $125 million provision covering the star cast featuring Jennifer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS