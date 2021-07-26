Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'The Morning Show' Production Co. Hits Chubb With $44M Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- The production company behind "The Morning Show" sued Chubb National Insurance for $44 million in coronavirus pandemic-related losses after production of the second season of the hit Apple TV+ show was delayed.

The production company behind "The Morning Show" sued Chubb National Insurance Co. for COVID-19-related losses after production of the second season of the Apple TV+ series was delayed. Always Smiling Productions said in a federal lawsuit filed Friday in California that the insurer provided only $1 million in coverage under its policy's civil authority provision, but denied coverage under the $125 million provision covering the star cast featuring Jennifer...

