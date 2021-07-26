Wilson Sonsini, Kirkland Guide PE Firm's $6.4B Medallia Buy

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Private equity shop Thoma Bravo, led by Kirkland & Ellis, will pay roughly $6.4 billion to take Wilson Sonsini-represented Medallia private, in a deal announced Monday that comes just over two years after the consumer analytics company went public. The all-cash transaction will see Chicago-headquartered Thoma Bravo LP buy San Francisco-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform Medallia Inc. for $34 per share, according to a statement. That's equivalent to a premium of about 20% compared to the company's closing price on June 10, the last full trading day before there were media reports about a potential deal, according to a statement....

