Fire Cleanup Worker's Lung Injury Not Covered, Insurer Says

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Wesco Insurance Co. says in a California federal court lawsuit that a policy's pollution exclusion relieves it of any duty to cover a construction company named in a truck driver's action saying he developed lung disease after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning up wildfire debris. The AmTrust Financial Services Inc. unit says the definition of pollutant in the commercial general liability policy allows it to dump its $2 million coverage obligation to Brad Ingram Construction. Wecso explains that any liability for the injuries sustained by Richard Vargas is not covered because toxic dust falls within the exclusion's definition of a pollutant....

