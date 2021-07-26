Minor Leaguers' Wage Action Expands With New Class

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A class of minor league baseball players suing over alleged starvation wages won a California federal court order Friday allowing some of them to pursue an injunction requiring Major League Baseball to comply with labor laws. The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero marks a reversal from his earlier decision refusing to certify a so-called injunctive relief class, in addition to the already-certified damages class. Both classes will be led by Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Cody Sedlock. But Judge Spero limited the injunctive relief class to minor leaguers who've played in Arizona and Florida, where MLB conducts spring...

