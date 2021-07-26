Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minor Leaguers' Wage Action Expands With New Class

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A class of minor league baseball players suing over alleged starvation wages won a California federal court order Friday allowing some of them to pursue an injunction requiring Major League Baseball to comply with labor laws.

The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero marks a reversal from his earlier decision refusing to certify a so-called injunctive relief class, in addition to the already-certified damages class. Both classes will be led by Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Cody Sedlock.

But Judge Spero limited the injunctive relief class to minor leaguers who've played in Arizona and Florida, where MLB conducts spring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!