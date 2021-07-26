DOJ Fights Walmart's Opioid Challenge At 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday the Fifth Circuit should reject Walmart's bid to resurrect a suit where the retail giant sought a declaration that its prescription opioid sales are lawful, saying the case "was barred from its inception." The DOJ formally opposed Walmart Inc.'s bid to get the Fifth Circuit to revive a suit seeking clarification that the retail giant's current opioid prescription practices are legal. The government said that the lower court properly tossed Walmart's suit, which the DOJ said sought a multipronged judgment in the company's favor related to controlled substances. The suit is asking for the...

