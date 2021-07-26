Solar Tracking Biz Rips 'Illogical' $133M IP Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas solar tracking company founded by former SunEdison executives asked a New York federal judge to throw out most of the "illogical" claims lodged by an engineering consulting firm in a $133 million licensing lawsuit. On Friday, FTC Solar Inc. again tore into a lawsuit leveled earlier this year by Pennsylvania-based FCX Solar LLC, a two-person consulting company that accused FTC Solar of violating a licensing agreement the companies had signed. FCX later filed a separate infringement lawsuit against FTC in U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's court in Waco, Texas, a patent litigation hotbed. "This should be a garden-variety licensing dispute...

