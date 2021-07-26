Ponzi Victims Seek Class Cert. Against Ex-DLA Piper Atty

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Investors who got burned when an alleged real estate Ponzi scheme imploded last year have asked a Florida federal judge to certify their proposed class action against the scheme's lawyer and his two former firms, DLA Piper and Fox Rothschild LLP, claiming he helped EquiAlt LLC sell securities despite allegedly knowing they were illegal. In a motion filed Friday, the investors asked U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven to certify three classes of victims in California, Arizona and Colorado. They said each set of claims against DLA Piper partner Paul Wassgren will hinge on whether he knowingly helped EquiAlt violate those states'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS