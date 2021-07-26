Zinc Buyers Nab $9.85M In Price-Fixing Antitrust Row

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A group of zinc buyers has struck a $9.85 million deal with commodities giant Glencore PLC in an antitrust class action, marking what could be the end of over seven years of litigation. In the settlement proposed Friday, buyers would receive $9.85 million from Glencore, far below the $17 million to $50 million in damages they claim the company cost them by manipulating the market. The case has already spent seven years in court, and the settlement was described as a way to avoid "potentially for many more years" of litigation if the case were to go to trial. In exchange for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS