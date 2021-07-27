Regulator's Conviction Sets Stage For Insurance Fight In Ga.

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The federal fraud conviction of former Georgia insurance commissioner Jim Beck has set the stage for a political fight over who can best steer the state's insurance industry away from corruption and advocate for policyholders. Beck, elected in late 2018, was only in office for a few months before his term was derailed by criminal charges stemming from his previous work for a state-regulated insurance association. On Thursday, a Georgia federal jury found him guilty of 37 counts of mail and wire fraud, money laundering and aiding the filing of false tax returns. Prosecutors had said Beck embezzled more than $2...

