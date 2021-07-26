Policyholders' Hack Coverage Hopes Surge With Landry's Win

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit's ruling that an insurer must defend a hospitality company in a $20 million data breach suit brought by JPMorgan Chase Bank's payment processing arm was a booster shot for policyholders seeking coverage for similar breaches under commercial general liability policies. The 5th Circuit ruled Wednesday that an insurer for Landry's must cover its defense of a $20 million data breach suit. (solarseven / iStock) In Wednesday's precedential ruling in Landry's Inc. v. Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania, a two-judge appeals court panel held that the term "publication" can be broadly defined to include the passing on of...

