Pillsbury Adds Ex-Womble Bond Energy Litigators In Houston

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has added two energy litigators previously with Womble Bond Dickinson as partners in its Houston office, the firm has announced. Anthony Guerino and Elizabeth Klingensmith will be part of Pillsbury's environmental and natural resources practice, where they will focus their work on representing clients dealing with either domestic or international oil and gas disputes, according to the firm's announcement Monday. "Liz and Tony's arrival represents an exciting step furthering our strategy of building on one of the firm's important sweet spots — the intersection of energy, construction, infrastructure and international disputes," said Deborah Baum, the leader...

