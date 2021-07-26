DC Hotel Owner In Ch. 11 Sues Marriott Seeking $7M Clawback

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of a Washington, D.C., hotel has sued Marriott in Delaware court, saying the debtor should be paid back nearly $7 million in pre-bankruptcy payments made to the hotel management company. In its complaint, Wardman Hotel Owner LLC said Marriott Hotel Services Inc. had mismanaged the 1,152-room hotel for the past several years, overseeing an 80% drop in revenue from 2010 to 2018 and incurring hundreds of thousands of dollars in unnecessary expenses after the hotel was shut down in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Marriott received $2 million from a working capital fund owned by...

