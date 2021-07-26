Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GM Rips Ford, Saying It Infringed Self-Driving Car Brand

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC accused Ford Motor Co. of brazenly co-opting the brand of its self-driving car unit, Cruise, when Ford recently unveiled the "BlueCruise" brand for its hands-free driving system, according to a California federal lawsuit filed Friday.

The Detroit auto giant and San Francisco-based Cruise LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of General Motors, filed a trademark infringement and unfair competition suit in the Northern District of California seeking to block Ford from using the BlueCruise brand it unveiled in April. They claim it creates confusion in the market because GM and Cruise have already built up the brand for their "Super...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!