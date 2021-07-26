GM Rips Ford, Saying It Infringed Self-Driving Car Brand

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC accused Ford Motor Co. of brazenly co-opting the brand of its self-driving car unit, Cruise, when Ford recently unveiled the "BlueCruise" brand for its hands-free driving system, according to a California federal lawsuit filed Friday. The Detroit auto giant and San Francisco-based Cruise LLC, a majority-owned subsidiary of General Motors, filed a trademark infringement and unfair competition suit in the Northern District of California seeking to block Ford from using the BlueCruise brand it unveiled in April. They claim it creates confusion in the market because GM and Cruise have already built up the brand for their "Super...

