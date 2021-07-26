Baylor Hits Back At Tennis Player's Title IX Retaliation Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Baylor University sought on Friday to nix a retaliation suit alleging it kept a student off its tennis team after she participated in a Title IX probe, telling a Texas federal judge that she was actually rejected from the team three years earlier. The university urged U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to dismiss a May 13 lawsuit brought by Julia Bonnewitz, a former nationally ranked tennis player who alleges she was denied a chance to join the school's team her freshman year. Bonnewitz alleged that when she sought again to join the tennis squad her senior year, Baylor administrators prohibited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS