Attys Say Paxton Fraud Case 'Smoking Gun' Aids En Banc Bid

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The special prosecutors bringing felony securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told a state appellate court that the attorney general revealed a "smoking gun" in his bid to convince the court not to revisit a ruling sending the case back to Paxton's home county. Paxton has been under indictment on three felony securities fraud charges since 2015 and has pled not guilty, but his case hasn't gone to trial amid years of wrangling over venue and appropriate pay for the special prosecutors pursuing the charges. The special prosecutors now say Paxton has revealed that his legal team waited...

