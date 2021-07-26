Massage Oil Co. Drops Indemnity Bid In Class Action Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Co. told a Texas federal court it has settled a coverage dispute with a massage oil maker related to a proposed products liability class action in Houston, saying the oil maker has agreed not to seek indemnification from Admiral in the underlying suit. In a joint motion to dismiss filed Friday, Admiral and massage oil maker Natural Thoughts Inc., which does business as Biotone, told a Southern District of Texas judge they have agreed that Biotone's general liability policy with Admiral does not cover a proposed class action accusing it of making products that cause skin problems and immunological...

