Judge Sides With CDC For Now On Florida Cruise Injunction

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday rebuffed Florida's arguments that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention violated a preliminary injunction he granted the state in its challenge to the agency's pandemic-related restrictions on the cruise industry, but he expressed willingness to revisit the issue. Hours after hearing arguments from the parties in the hotly contested case, Tampa-based U.S. District Court Judge Steven D. Merryday said in a written order that he was deferring ruling on the state's emergency motion asking him to consider whether the CDC should be held in contempt. "Florida's motion seems, especially in light of assurances offered...

