In-House Atty Returns To Private Practice At Cozen O'Connor

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- A former vice president and counsel for Toll Brothers has left the Pennsylvania construction giant to join Cozen O'Connor's Philadelphia office, the firm announced Monday. Wendy F. Klein Keane has been welcomed as a member of Cozen O'Connor's construction law group in Philadelphia, where she will build her practice after more than seven years as an in-house attorney for Toll Brothers. Klein Keane told Law360 she was looking for new challenges and wanted to get back to the courtroom. "I am excited to build my practice and try cases again," Klein Keane said. "I am confident that my wide-ranging background, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS