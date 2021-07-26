Wyndham Timeshare Buyers Sent Packing In Sales Tactic Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday dismissed a proposed class action accusing Wyndham Vacation Resorts of fraudulently inducing customers to buy into pricey timeshare properties that they could book more cheaply elsewhere, siding with the timeshare giant that the consumers' fraud and negligent representation claims are time-barred. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly on Monday sent the putative class action packing in his 12-page opinion, finding that plaintiffs David and Thea DuBose filed their lawsuit against Wyndham 430 days too late. The judge pointed out that the DuBoses signed their contract with Wyndham in June 2016 and filed their lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS