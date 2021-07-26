Norwegian Lodges Emergency Bid To Inspect Ship Crash Site

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line has urged Puerto Rico's federal court to authorize it to inspect collapsed moorings and catwalks that have rested underwater for about two years after a ship crash, claiming the island's Ports Authority has ignored Norwegian's requests to observe debris removal. NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. told the court in its emergency motion Monday that it seeks to compel Puerto Rico Ports Authority and Mapfre Praico Insurance Co. to allow the cruise line to conduct an inspection of debris removal at Pier 3 East in San Juan Harbor so it can take samples and test them as it defends itself from...

