House Approves $19B Boost For DOT Budget

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation could see its budget bumped up to $105.7 billion to expand safety programs and fund highway, rail, transit and climate-focused infrastructure projects as part of a sprawling spending package the U.S. House of Representatives approved Thursday. The House voted 219-208 to pass the spending package, which includes $105.7 billion in total budgetary resources for the DOT, a $19 billion increase from the fiscal year 2021 enacted level and a 20% boost from the $88 billion that was proposed in President Joe Biden's 2022 budget request in May. Following the House passage, the government funding process moves...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS