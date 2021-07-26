Crypto Exchange Seeks Restraining Order Against Hackers

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency exchange has asked a New York federal judge for an order preventing Chinese hackers from making fraudulent transfers, following an attack on the Bitcoin SV network earlier this month. In a heavily redacted bid Friday for prearbitration injunctive relief, Bitmart owner GBM Global Holdings argued that the funds will be harder to recover once criminals sell the cryptocurrency on the open market to legitimate buyers. "Defendants are foreign, impossible to identify hackers intent on fraud, there is almost no likelihood that they would pay a damage award," GBM said. "Short of receiving an injunction of already-identified, fraud-begotten cryptocurrency, there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS