4 Areas EPA Could Expand With House's 23% Budget Boost

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- With the House approving its biggest budget boost in a decade, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is potentially poised to go on a hiring spree, increase its funding for programs at the state and tribal level, ramp up enforcement efforts and expand its commitment to environmental justice issues. The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a spending package that includes $11.3 billion for the EPA, a 23% increase over the previous fiscal year's allowance and the agency's biggest budget ever. It's the steepest spending increase since fiscal year 2010, when the nation was looking to rebound from the financial crisis, and...

