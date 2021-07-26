Pfizer, Mylan Beat EpiPen Antitrust Suit, For Now

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit alleging Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc. inflated the price of emergency allergy medication EpiPen, saying the pharmacy operator behind the suit doesn't have standing to sue and hasn't shown it's a direct buyer, but he'll allow the operator to redo its claims. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree granted Mylan and Pfizer's motions to dismiss the amended antitrust suit brought by KPH Healthcare Services Inc., finding that the retail and online pharmacy operator is not a direct purchaser of EpiPens because it bought them through McKesson Corp., which had purchased them through...

