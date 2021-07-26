USCIS Opens Unfilled H-2B Slots To Returning Workers

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has opened unfilled H-2B nonagricultural guest worker visas to employers looking to bring back workers, saying it hadn't yet exhausted the extra visas the U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary set aside for workers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. The agency had previously raised the annual H-2B visa allotment by 22,000, but set aside 6,000 of the extra visas for workers from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which are collectively referred to as the Northern Triangle. Those visas have not been exhausted, but since the deadline to apply passed on July 8, USCIS announced on...

