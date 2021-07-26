Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge OKs $22M Add-On To Wells Fargo Foreclosure Deal

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday gave Wells Fargo home loan borrowers an early nod to a supplemental settlement of nearly $22 million for additional class members over allegations that they were wrongly denied loan modifications from the bank and lost their homes, tacking it onto an $18.5 million deal mortgage borrowers struck with Wells Fargo.

U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup said in the three-page order that the supplemental class settlement, which is for more than $21.8 million, covers 741 class members who fell within the class definition for the original class settlement. The additional class members were not part of an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!