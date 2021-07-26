Judge OKs $22M Add-On To Wells Fargo Foreclosure Deal

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday gave Wells Fargo home loan borrowers an early nod to a supplemental settlement of nearly $22 million for additional class members over allegations that they were wrongly denied loan modifications from the bank and lost their homes, tacking it onto an $18.5 million deal mortgage borrowers struck with Wells Fargo. U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup said in the three-page order that the supplemental class settlement, which is for more than $21.8 million, covers 741 class members who fell within the class definition for the original class settlement. The additional class members were not part of an...

