Rackspace Founder Wants Atty Fees Returned After 'Betrayal'

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The founder of cloud computing company Rackspace Technology wants a Texas court to force his former attorney to return $2.9 million in legal fees earned over the course of a decade, saying the lawyer betrayed him by representing his wife in a contentious divorce proceeding. Graham Weston, CEO of Rackspace, alleges that Jason Davis of Davis & Santos PC breached his fiduciary duty and committed fraud when he decided to represent Elizabeth Weston in the divorce case. The lawsuit, filed in Comal County District Court on July 21, alleges that Davis "secretly accepted employment" from Elizabeth Weston, who asked him to...

