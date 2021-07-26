9th Circ. Says Chinese Steel Cos. Must Face Espionage Case

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to toss the government's allegations that Chinese steel companies stole DuPont trade secrets for creating titanium dioxide in violation of the Economic Espionage Act, finding that the companies aren't protected under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act from the criminal charges. In a 26-page published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel rejected arguments by the Pangang Group Co. Ltd. and its related entities that the FSIA shields it from the espionage charges. The panel held that the companies failed to show that they are "instrumentalities" of a foreign sovereign within the meaning of the FSIA, which specifies...

