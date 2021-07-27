Wise Foods Beats Class Action Over Artificially Flavored Chips

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed a proposed class action against Wise Foods Inc. on Monday, saying the plaintiff failed to show that reasonable customers would believe its "Cheddar & Sour Cream" chips were all natural. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken threw out claims by Darlene Wallace, saying her complaint failed to show that the Pennsylvania-based company's packaging was "materially misleading." He said reasonable snack buyers would not reach a sweeping conclusion that "Cheddar & Sour Cream" labeling would indicate the absence of other ingredients, artificial or not. "Nothing in the label states or implies that the chips' flavor is...

