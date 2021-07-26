Biotech Co. Can't Arbitrate $881M Cannabinoid IP Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied biotech company Amyris' bid to arbitrate an $881 million trade secrets fight with cannabinoid manufacturer Lavvan, finding that a prior agreement the parties entered into requires them to litigate intellectual property disputes. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled in his 11-page decision that Amyris cannot compel arbitration because of a provision found in the research and development agreement the parties executed that "explicitly carves out intellectual property disputes from arbitration." "The [agreement], in other words, demonstrates that the parties explicitly agreed that intellectual property disputes would be determined by a court," the...

