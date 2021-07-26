Erika Girardi Claims Atty's Harassment 'Significantly Worse'

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Erika Girardi, the reality TV star and ex-wife of disgraced plaintiffs attorney Thomas Girardi, claimed Friday that the purported harassment she's faced from an attorney hired to investigate her finances has gotten "significantly worse," according to a filing lodged in the California federal bankruptcy case for Girardi Keese. Girardi, who also goes by Erika Jayne, said that the "prejudicial and extra-judicial statements" from attorney Ronald Richards have only continued since she asked the court to reconsider its approval of the Law Offices of Ronald Richards & Associates APC last month. The Chapter 7 trustee liquidating the firm's assets tapped Richards to...

