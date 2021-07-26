SEC Fines Firms For Allegedly Blowing Investor Info Deadline

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced settlements and fines with 27 entities accused of failing to supply their retail investor clients with required disclosures summarizing their offerings. The federal regulator named 21 investment advisers and six broker-dealers that allegedly missed deadlines for sharing their Form CRS, a disclosure document that informs clients about services the firm offers, its fees and its conflicts of interest, among other things. Firms were required to start sending the disclosures to investors following the 2019 passage of the SEC's so-called Regulation Best Interest. "Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser or broker-dealer...

