FCC Sees Slight Uptick For Staffing In House Budget Bill

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a funding bill that would provide the Federal Communications Commission with a modest 3.7% boost, allowing the agency to increase some enforcement activities and hire more full-time personnel. The House voted 219-208 to approve the so-called minibus bill known as H.R. 4502, which funds certain federal agencies and programs including the FCC, an independent agency that covers its own costs through regulatory fees but must nonetheless get congressional spending permission. The bill would provide the FCC with $388 million in funding for fiscal year 2022, an increase of $14 million above the prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS