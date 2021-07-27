Ex-Bolivian President Tells 11th Circ. To Toss Suit Over Deaths

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The former president of Bolivia and his former defense minister asked the Eleventh Circuit to give them a win in a suit alleging they were responsible for civilian deaths during unrest in 2003, saying there's no evidence that they, as high-level administrators, had any control over soldiers on the ground. In an 86-page brief filed Monday, former President Gonzalo Daniel Sánchez de Lozada Sánchez Bustamante and former Defense Minister José Carlos Sánchez Berzaín called the district court's ruling finding them responsible "without precedent" and an improper bid to second-guess a foreign leader's handling of a domestic crisis. Operational control of soldiers...

