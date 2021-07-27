LA Law Firm Slams Costco's 'Absurd' DQ Bid In Injury Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles law firm said that one of its lawyers' past work as an insurance defense attorney shouldn't disqualify it from handling a personal injury lawsuit against Costco, arguing that granting the wholesaler's bid would lead to an "absurd conclusion." Costco's bid to have the entire Downtown L.A. Law Group excluded from representing Silvia Rodriguez, who claims she slipped and fell at a Marina del Rey Costco store, is a tactic employed by defense firms only when a former defense attorney "goes to the dark side" by switching to policyholder representation, the firm said. And it's an unfair tactic, because...

