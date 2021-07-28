County Wants 9th Circ. Redo In Yakama Tribal Land Dispute

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A county in Washington state has asked the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel decision upholding a lower court's ruling that a disputed area lies within the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation's land, saying the decision violates the intent of an 1855 treaty. In its Monday petition for a rehearing en banc, Klickitat County argued that the panel impermissibly rewrote the treaty by adopting a boundary that includes the historically non-Indian ranching community of Glenwood, Washington, thus violating the Yakama Treaty of 1855's call for the tribal reservation's southwest boundary to exclude Glenwood. According to the June 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS