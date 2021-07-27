3 Firms Behind CBRE's $1.3B Turner & Townsend Buy

Law360, London (July 27, 2021, 10:07 PM BST) -- Real estate services giant CBRE Group Inc. said Tuesday it plans to buy a majority stake in United Kingdom business consultancy Turner & Townsend, in a £960 million ($1.3 billion) all-cash deal steered by three law firms. Dallas, Texas-headquartered CBRE Group will pay 55% at closing for the 60% stake in Turner & Townsend Holdings Ltd., according to a joint announcement from the companies. The deal is expected to value Turner & Townsend at £1.6 billion, the companies said, and will help Turner & Townsend expand into the United States. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Dentons are representing CBRE Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS