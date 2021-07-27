Purdue Pharma Reports Glowing Vote Results For Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma said Tuesday it had achieved widespread support among voting creditors for its Chapter 11 plan, saying more than 95% of the 120,000 votes submitted are in favor of its proposal. Purdue Pharma said Tuesday that more than 95% of votes submitted by creditors are in favor of its Chapter 11 proposal. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) In a statement from the debtor, Purdue CEO Steve Miller said the preliminary voting results show broad agreement with the company's plan to turn Purdue into a public benefit corporation while providing a release of any claims against its owners — the...

