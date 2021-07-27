Investors Say Robinhood Restrictions Caused $10B In Losses

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Investors who were thwarted from buying shares of GameStop and other volatile stocks earlier this year are arguing that stock-trading app Robinhood failed to properly capitalize its business and implement adequate risk controls, leading to trading restrictions that the investors say caused more than $10 billion in market capitalization losses. In the first consolidated proposed class complaints filed in the multidistrict litigation over the trading restrictions, the investors on Monday called Robinhood Markets Inc. a "true amateur among institutional brokers" that failed to protect itself and had no plan to protect customers from the systemic risks that come with pumping up...

