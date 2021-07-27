Ex-GC Says Defunct CBD Cos. Re-Formed With New Name

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel for a trio of Pittsburgh-based CBD oil companies has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to let him amend his back pay and benefits lawsuit, claiming that the companies fraudulently transferred their assets and operations to a new entity after effectively disappearing from the suit. Peter Borghetti and his wife Cherylann had won a default judgment against CBD USA Grown Inc., KMA Holdings Group LLC and Greenleaf Golden Enterprises LLC in September, but they said they found that the companies that had stopped responding to the federal lawsuit had re-formed as a new company that should now be...

