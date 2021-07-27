Pro-Trump Pastor Can't File Amicus Brief In Twitter Feud

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Pastor Rich Penkoski, leader of the anti-LGBTQ group Warriors for Christ, will not be allowed to file an amicus brief in support of former President Donald Trump's First Amendment suit against Twitter because it's too off-topic, a Florida federal judge ordered Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola said the brief "does little to help the Court determine issues raised in this action," which claims that Twitter and other social media platforms apply "a misguided reliance upon Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act" to censor free speech. Penkoski's brief instead focuses on advocating for the Stop Social Media Censorship Act,...

