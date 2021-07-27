FERC Urged To Keep Pipeline Open Amid New Review

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The company behind a $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline that serves St. Louis urged federal energy regulators to allow it to stay open through the winter, warning the region could suffer deadly energy shortages on par with what happened in Texas in February if the pipeline is shut down. Spire STL Pipeline LLC told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday that it must grant a temporary emergency certificate application to keep the pipeline in service through the winter after the D.C. Circuit vacated its construction certificate last month. Spire STL told FERC that the St. Louis metropolitan area has come...

